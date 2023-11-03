Armenian PM receives delegation led by German FM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, PM’s Press Service reports.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted, “Dear Madam Minister, I welcome you and your delegation to the Republic of Armenia, I am very glad for this opportunity. You know that we attach great importance to our bilateral relations with Germany, which is important not only in terms of our bilateral relations, but also from a wider point of view. I am very glad that we see more engagement of Germany in our region, and we also see some new dynamics in our relations. I think your visit is the best expression of that and I am sure that today we will have a practical opportunity to discuss many issues related to our relations”.

In turn, Annalena Baerbock said, "Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for receiving us. This is also very important for us. I think we already had an important meeting at the Foreign Ministry, today I also visited your peacekeeping mission, I heard about the cooperation between the Armenian and German armed forces, which is an important hint of our close cooperation. We really appreciate that we can have such an in-depth exchange with your government in these challenging times, when it is so important to work closely together for the European continent."

The interlocutors emphasized the implementation of consistent steps towards the further development and strengthening of economic ties between Armenia and Germany. In particular, the sides exchanged ideas on opportunities to expand cooperation in energy and other directions. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian government is interested in the expansion of German capital in the Armenian market.

The sides referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy and the resulting humanitarian situation, as well as the steps taken by the Armenian government to overcome it. The support of the international community in solving the existing problems was highlighted. Annalena Baerbock said that Germany plans to provide humanitarian aid of over 9 million euros to Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on Armenia-European Union cooperation and its further expansion. Annalena Baerbock noted that the German government and the EU are ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Armenian government for pushing forward the agenda of democratic reforms.

Issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the contribution of Germany and personal contribution of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the peace process. The importance of the principles set down in the quadrilateral statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the President of the European Council regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized.

In the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region, the sides emphasized the importance of the activities of the European Union's observation mission in Armenia.

The interlocutors also touched on other issues of regional importance.