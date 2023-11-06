Forcibly displaced Nagorno-Karabakh residents protesting in Yerevan

A group of forcibly displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are carrying out a protest outside the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia in Yerevan.

They demand the payment of their pensions.

"Two groups of people have gathered here: one is old-age pensioners, the other is military pensioners," said, in particular, one of these demonstrators.

During that time, the protesters met with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Narek Mkrtchyan, who was rushing to the main government building.

"Now I am going to discuss this matter at the government. I will come back, answer the questions," said the minister.