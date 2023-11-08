Toyota recalling more than 2 million RAV4s due to fire hazard

Toyota is recalling more than two million RAV4s due to the risk of fire, reports Motor.ru.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that the Japanese automaker is recalling 1.85 million vehicles in the United States and will repair another 306,000 vehicles free of charge in Canada and Mexico.
The worldwide recall is due to a design defect in the 2013-2018 RAV4s that could cause a short circuit and potential fire in the replacement battery.
Toyota allows for a variety of battery sizes on the fourth-generation RAV4, but small-cap 12-volt batteries are a tight fit. A sharp turn can dislodge the battery, causing the positive terminal to come into contact with the clamp, increasing the possibility of a short circuit and fire.
According to preliminary data, only in 2021, the Japanese auto giant received 11 complaints from Toyota RAV4 owners. In some cases, the battery overheated while driving, and in half of the cases, a short circuit occurred after stopping. Toyota is going to repair all affected vehicles free of charge to replace the battery tray, positive terminal cap, and clamp.
Toyota will start repairing crossovers of the previous generation at the end of December. It is not yet known if there were any fires or injuries as a result of this design defect. RAV4 owners outside of North America have not experienced this problem.