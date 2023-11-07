Armenia representative to UN: Azerbaijan has embarked on distorting legally binding Orders of ICJ

Ambassador Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations (UN), delivered a statement at the UN General Assembly plenary session under the agenda item "Report of the International Court of Justice," informs the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN.

Ambassador Margaryan emphasized the key role of international law in confronting threats to peace, mentioning in this context the claim filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Referring to a number of interim measures adopted by the ICJ, the permanent representative of Armenia stressed that “Not only has Azerbaijan failed to comply with the legally binding Orders of the Court, but, in total violation of its obligations, it has, instead, embarked on manipulative distortions.”

It was noted that the position of Azerbaijan as a country that regularly violates the rule of law and justice should be clear to the members of the UN and its Security Council, which is clearly demonstrated also by the large-scale military attack against the besieged Nagorno-Karabakh population on September 19.

In this regard, it was noted that Armenia petitioned to the ICJ, requesting to apply interim measures so that it would be possible to ensure the right of the Armenian population forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to return to their homes safely and with dignity.

In his statement, Ambassador Margaryan emphasized that the UN bears a special responsibility to ensure the rule of international law and the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice.