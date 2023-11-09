Deputy FM: There is no legal process of Armenia withdrawal from CSTO

There is no legal process of Armenia withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan told reporters Thursday.
When asked whether Armenia will participate in the CSTO summit to be held in Belarusian capital Minsk on November 23, the deputy FM said that no decision was made yet in that regard.
"If a decision is adopted, the public will be informed about it," added Kostanyan.
And when asked if this means that a decision was taken not to attend that summit, the deputy FM responded: "Theoretically, we [Armenia] can participate and not participate. Currently, the legal process of leaving the CSTO is not being discussed."