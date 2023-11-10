Toyota manufactures 300 million cars in its history

Over the years, Toyota produced 300 million cars, and the brand's all-time leader in sales was the Corolla, reports Motor.ru.
Now Toyota has set a new production record. Since the launch of its first vehicle, the G1 pickup truck, in 1935, the Japanese carmaker has manufactured 300 million vehicles. Although Toyota just announced a new milestone in its history, the 300 millionth car was released back in September. Most of these cars were made in Japan, and the most popular model on the market was the Corolla, which appeared in 1966 and went on to take many forms.
In nearly 90 years, Toyota Motor's Japanese plants have produced just over 190 million vehicles, with another 120 million rolling off assembly lines overseas. The various best-selling Corollas were produced in 53.4 million units.
Last year, Toyota managed to sell 10.5 million cars worldwide, which made it the leader of the planet in the car market for the third year in a row. According to JATO Dynamics, the respective sales leader was the RAV4 crossover.
Toyota is expanding its model range. Four Crown and Century SUVs have appeared, and some are expecting an entire Land Cruiser lineup. At the same time, the company's new CEO has set a course for electrification in which Toyota must catch up with its competitors.
However, top executives now admit that electric cars are selling much worse than expected. The plan for the current fiscal year has already been revised, and Toyota hopes to sell 123,000 electric cars, which is 39% less than the originally planned number.