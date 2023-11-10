News
Armen Grigoryan: EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia has changed public perception of Europe in the country
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

We attach importance to the implementation of the CEPA [(Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement)] agreement, as well as the implementation of the 2.6 billion euros of assistance with the EU. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.

"We have made some progress here, but we need to work faster in this direction. Also, I want to highlight the EU [monitoring] mission in Armenia as a security factor. This civil mission has changed the public perception of Europe in Armenia. The work done by them, the results they brought, definitely are having positive results," said the secretary of the Security Council.
