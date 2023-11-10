News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Security Council chief: Armenia has petitioned to EU to expand cooperation even in security
Security Council chief: Armenia has petitioned to EU to expand cooperation even in security
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia recently petitioned to the European Union (EU) to expand cooperation in a number of domains, even in security. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.

"We [Armenia] hope that we will have results and will be able to talk about them publicly. We attach importance to the work with Brussels. But the intensification, expansion of the work also with EU member countries is very important; we are working in this direction," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armen Grigoryan: EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia has changed public perception of Europe in the country
“The work done by them, the results they brought, definitely are having positive results," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is on upcoming EU FMs’ Council meeting agenda
According to Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union…
 EU to allocate additional €25M in humanitarian aid to people of Gaza
According to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission…
 Armenia FM: We will continue to deepen relations with EU
Ararat Mirzoyan pointed to the launch of visa liberalization dialogue…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia announces full activity by opening headquarters in Yeghegnadzor city
More than 1,000 patrols have been carried out since the launch of this mission in February…
 Head of EU civilian mission in Armenia briefs President on details about their monitoring
Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the newly opened Yeghegnadzor city office of this mission…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos