Security Council chief: Armenia has petitioned to EU to expand cooperation even in security

Armenia recently petitioned to the European Union (EU) to expand cooperation in a number of domains, even in security. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.
"We [Armenia] hope that we will have results and will be able to talk about them publicly. We attach importance to the work with Brussels. But the intensification, expansion of the work also with EU member countries is very important; we are working in this direction," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.