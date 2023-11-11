News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Explosions heard in Kyiv this morning
Explosions heard in Kyiv this morning
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Explosions in Kyiv on the morning of November 11, 2023, were heard on the left bank, UNIAN reports.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that powerful blasts occurred on the left side of the city's riverbank, adding that according to initial reports, the air defense forces for ballistic threats were activated. He called on everyone to stay in shelters as alerts continued.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned at 8:39 that there was a missile danger in the areas where the air alert was declared.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
More than 30 countries join G7 initiative to ensure security in Ukraine
In line with the G7 Leaders’ Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine…
 US, EU discuss with Ukraine possibility of negotiations with Russia
They worry that…
 Swedish MoD confirms Archer artillery delivery to Ukraine
It is of course important for the Ukrainians, because…
 India ex-diplomat: We are currently witnessing play within play in great game in Transcaucasia
At issue is the status of Nakhchivan, Ambassador M. K. Bhadrakumar noted…
 Russia air defense shoots down UAV flying towards Moscow
"According to the preliminary data, there are no affected or damage," the mayor of Moscow added...
 Lavrov: Russia does not see West’s willingness to fulfill grain deal terms
"For now, we don't see these signs," the Russian FM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos