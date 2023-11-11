Explosions heard in Kyiv this morning

Explosions in Kyiv on the morning of November 11, 2023, were heard on the left bank, UNIAN reports.
The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that powerful blasts occurred on the left side of the city's riverbank, adding that according to initial reports, the air defense forces for ballistic threats were activated. He called on everyone to stay in shelters as alerts continued.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned at 8:39 that there was a missile danger in the areas where the air alert was declared.