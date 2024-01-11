News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Show news feed
Armenia ruling power MP on signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan without mediators: Very tempting proposal
Armenia ruling power MP on signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan without mediators: Very tempting proposal
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan's proposal to sign a peace treaty with it without mediators is very tempting. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday.

"It is a very tempting proposal for both us and them because we must be able to talk to each other. Even if we use an agreement not to violate the ceasefire to specify today's realities, that is also a guarantee; but some forces must be able to maintain the guarantee," Kocharyan emphasized, in particular.

Touching upon security issues, he did not rule out that the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s occupied territories can be achieved by strengthening Armenia’s state and security system.

"What is happening today at the borders of Armenia, there is a need to wake up every day and fulfill the tasks that strengthen the security of our country," said Kocharyan.

According to the Armenian ruling force legislator, everything should be geared towards tomorrow.

"Tomorrow it must be decided how valid what [Azerbaijani] Aliyev said will be. It is our united power to force [them] to go back; the army is not the only one in our power," he said, emphasizing that Aliyev will be answered at all levels.

Also, Andranik Kocharyan assured that Azerbaijan will come out from the occupied territories of Armenia in the near future.

"Yes, first it must be tried pacifically," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province
Iran knows that the processes threatening Armenia in the South Caucasus can also cause serious blows to its interests…
 Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Some time ago, Shahin Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan…
 EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, said…
 Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners
Armenia does not receive such clear signals from Russia, Gevorg Papoyan added...
 Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory
"Before making a reference to the statement of November 9 today, let the [Armenian] people of Karabakh return to Nagorno-Karabakh,” noted the Armenian ruling power’s MP… 
 Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators
“We have always stated, and we state now, that we are ready to provide roads under the jurisdiction of Armenia,” said the Armenian ruling force legislator… 
Most
Read Viewed
Photos