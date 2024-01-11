Armenia ruling power MP on signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan without mediators: Very tempting proposal

Azerbaijan's proposal to sign a peace treaty with it without mediators is very tempting. Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday.

"It is a very tempting proposal for both us and them because we must be able to talk to each other. Even if we use an agreement not to violate the ceasefire to specify today's realities, that is also a guarantee; but some forces must be able to maintain the guarantee," Kocharyan emphasized, in particular.

Touching upon security issues, he did not rule out that the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s occupied territories can be achieved by strengthening Armenia’s state and security system.

"What is happening today at the borders of Armenia, there is a need to wake up every day and fulfill the tasks that strengthen the security of our country," said Kocharyan.

According to the Armenian ruling force legislator, everything should be geared towards tomorrow.

"Tomorrow it must be decided how valid what [Azerbaijani] Aliyev said will be. It is our united power to force [them] to go back; the army is not the only one in our power," he said, emphasizing that Aliyev will be answered at all levels.

Also, Andranik Kocharyan assured that Azerbaijan will come out from the occupied territories of Armenia in the near future.

"Yes, first it must be tried pacifically," he added.