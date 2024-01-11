Armenia ruling force MP: Without guarantors, peace treaty with Azerbaijan is meaningless document

I attach great importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, which should be aimed at slowly softening inimical relations and living with new norms of coexistence. Hovik Aghazaryan, an MP from the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Thursday.

"But it makes no sense to sign a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] without the participation of major international organizations, superpowers. If the treaty should be signed without international guarantors, it is a meaningless document," added Aghazaryan.

And referring to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement that they will not take a single step back from the positions they have occupied in May 2021 and September 2022 in Armenia, the Armenian ruling force lawmaker said: "At this moment it is not so terrible because if we come to an agreement on all other issues, then those issues can also be adjusted within the framework of the border delimitation process. The simultaneous withdrawal of the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] troops is not an end in itself; it is a step aimed at establishing peace between the two countries."