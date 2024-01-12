Biden confirms US, UK strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Thursday evening, the White House disseminated the special statement from US President Joe Biden on the coalition strikes in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.
“Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” the statement reads, in particular.
“The response of the international community to these reckless attacks [by Houthi rebels] has been united and resolute,” the US president added.
In turn, the Pentagon disseminated the statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the coalition strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
“This action is intended to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade in one of the world's most critical waterways. Today's coalition action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will bear further costs if they do not end their illegal attacks,” this statement reads, in particular.