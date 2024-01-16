Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Simultaneous withdrawal implies both sides withdrawing from their current positions

A simultaneous withdrawal implies that both sides withdraw simultaneously from their current positions. Gevorg Papoyan, an MP of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Tuesday.
Regarding the remark that the Azerbaijani troops are already in the territory of Armenia, and it turns out that the Armenian troops will be withdrawing from their own territories and the Azerbaijani troops also will be withdrawing from the territories of Armenia, Papoyan said: "You mean Jermuk [city], but we have 32 such places. We have many villages in Tavush Province, the village is part of us in the classical sense, but as a result of the war in the [190]90s, the arable lands of the village were occupied by them. Why don't we talk about it? Now we are saying: the peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] should assume that in the places where heavy equipment is standing, they withdraw, the border guards, who naturally are armed with completely different weapons, come, stand in the same place, then we start the [border] delimitation, demarcation, which may assume that we come 100 meters forward in some place, vice versa in another place. We already do that with a map."