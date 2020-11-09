Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory

I assume that there will hardly be a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan until the end of the elections in Azerbaijan. Gevorg Papoyan, an MP of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA Tuesday.

And to a reporter’s remark that the ninth clause in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 implies that the road passing through Armenia’s southernmost Meghri city shall be controlled by the forces of the Russian Federal Security Service, Papoyan responded: "There is no clause in that statement that the Russians shall come there to monitor something. No such clause exists. When we read that clause, we understand that it is about Armenia must only provide a road [to Azerbaijan], and Armenia is ready to provide it. We are ready now as well to provide [it] in accordance with our legislation.

"Second, is there a clause in the statement of November 9 where Russia and Azerbaijan had been obligate to do something and did [it]? There is no such clause. They haven’t done all the clauses they were obligated to doing.

"We [i.e. Armenia] do not violate that statement because the wording you gave is not there; it is from the field of dreams, desires; it cannot be interpreted that way.

"Before making a reference to the statement of November 9 today, let the [Armenian] people of Karabakh return to Nagorno-Karabakh, let the Azerbaijanis come out from those territories, let the corridor operate, let Russian—with its peacekeepers—carry out its functions in the corridor and in the rest of the territories. There are such clauses in the statement of November 9, but the clause you noted does not exist."