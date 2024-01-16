Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post

Shahin Rzayev, a well-known Azerbaijani journalist who was arrested Monday in Azerbaijan, had written a noteworthy post several days ago about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claims regarding the opening of the "Zangezur corridor" via Armenia, essentially making a pro-Armenian theory.

Addressing Aliyev's opinion at the meeting with journalists that "people traveling from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan, the cargo and vehicles in transit should pass freely without any inspection and customs administration," Rzayev had responded: "I wonder if it's the same on the territory of Iran. I'm sure not."

The Azerbaijani journalist is referring to the customs and passport control carried out by the Iranian side on Azerbaijani citizens, goods, and vehicles traveling through the territory of Iran to Nakhichevan.

The journalist's question was slammed by Azerbaijani "patriot" social media users. Some of them argued that "Armenia is not Iran and comparing it is wrong," and others accused him of voicing pro-Armenian theories.

Some time ago, Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan, which was actively spreading on social media.

The Azerbaijan authorities, who do not hide their land-grabbing ambitions towards the territories of Armenia and build the entire logic of peace talks with Armenia within the framework of the "corridor" terminology, closely follow the moods that are forming inside the country, and neutralize those who oppose the fake theories that are put forward.

Shahin Rzayev, despite his oppositional views, has avoided directly criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities in recent years, limiting himself to sarcastic posts and "naive" questions. But despite his understated criticism, he also ended up in Azerbaijani prison.