Wednesday
January 17
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
USD
405.61
EUR
441.43
RUB
4.62
Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Shahin Rzayev, a well-known Azerbaijani journalist who was arrested Monday in Azerbaijan, had written a noteworthy post several days ago about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claims regarding the opening of the "Zangezur corridor" via Armenia, essentially making a pro-Armenian theory.

Addressing Aliyev's opinion at the meeting with journalists that "people traveling from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan, the cargo and vehicles in transit should pass freely without any inspection and customs administration," Rzayev had responded: "I wonder if it's the same on the territory of Iran. I'm sure not."

The Azerbaijani journalist is referring to the customs and passport control carried out by the Iranian side on Azerbaijani citizens, goods, and vehicles traveling through the territory of Iran to Nakhichevan.

The journalist's question was slammed by Azerbaijani "patriot" social media users. Some of them argued that "Armenia is not Iran and comparing it is wrong," and others accused him of voicing pro-Armenian theories.

Some time ago, Rzayev was criticized for mocking one of the photos created by artificial intelligence about the "occupation" of Yerevan, which was actively spreading on social media.

The Azerbaijan authorities, who do not hide their land-grabbing ambitions towards the territories of Armenia and build the entire logic of peace talks with Armenia within the framework of the "corridor" terminology, closely follow the moods that are forming inside the country, and neutralize those who oppose the fake theories that are put forward.

Shahin Rzayev, despite his oppositional views, has avoided directly criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities in recent years, limiting himself to sarcastic posts and "naive" questions. But despite his understated criticism, he also ended up in Azerbaijani prison.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province
Iran knows that the processes threatening Armenia in the South Caucasus can also cause serious blows to its interests…
 EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, said…
 Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners
Armenia does not receive such clear signals from Russia, Gevorg Papoyan added...
 Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory
"Before making a reference to the statement of November 9 today, let the [Armenian] people of Karabakh return to Nagorno-Karabakh,” noted the Armenian ruling power’s MP… 
 Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators
“We have always stated, and we state now, that we are ready to provide roads under the jurisdiction of Armenia,” said the Armenian ruling force legislator… 
 Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Simultaneous withdrawal implies both sides withdrawing from their current positions
Then we start the [border] delimitation, demarcation, which may assume that…
