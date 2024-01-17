News
President, Finland FM discuss Armenia-EU partnership
President, Finland FM discuss Armenia-EU partnership
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the deepening of the bilateral agenda between Armenia and Finland, as well as the Armenia-EU partnership were discussed.

During the conversation, the overall situation and security challenges in the South Caucasus were discussed, too.

Also, the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia in recent years, as well as the concepts and the programs being implemented aimed at strengthening democratic institutions in the country were highlighted.
