President, Finland FM discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Armenia opposition MP to PM: What countermeasure do you propose if Azerbaijan starts war tomorrow

Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war may continue into 2025

It is known who will be new governor of Armenia’s Lori Province

Users complain about having problems with WhatsApp

Analyst: Global centers know about Azerbaijan's plans to resort to military action against Armenia

Demonstration in support of Armenian Church held outside Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

MP Arthur Hovhannisyan to Austria delegation: Democracy is also security factor for Armenia

In which industries could AI replace workers in 2024?

China population drops by 2.08 million in 2023

Ryan Gosling reveals why his and Eva Mendes' daughters haven't seen Barbie movie

Major Japan shipping companies suspend routes via Red Sea

ARARATBANK attracts USD 5 million from GGF to propel green financing in Armenia

Khachaturyan, Grossi exchange views on nuclear power development in Armenia as green energy

AI learns to decipher doctors' handwriting

France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution

Armenia's financial indicators have been impressive in recent years, International Monetary Fund head says

Lender from Armenian killed in Russia because of money owed

Armen Muradyan: Average of 178 women diagnosed with cervical cancer every year in Armenia, 115 of them die

1,100-year-old ritual feast remains found in Mayan palace ruins in Mexico

ESE: Remote working may lead to ‘home fever’

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari welcome their first baby together

Wildberries already has an order cancellation feature. Who can use it?

Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Hovhannes Harutyunyan transfers from Yerevan's Pyunik to Russia's Sochi

Georgia on Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project: Ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability

EU monitoring mission in Armenia carries out 1,500th patrol

President, Finland FM discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny ‘are dating again’ after split

Bill Gates: AI can increase programmers' productivity by 50%

'Smart glove' can boost hand mobility of stroke patients

Dubai Police add Lamborghini Urus Performante to their fleet

Newspaper: Bonus pay to be made law requirement in Armenia

Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao are in quarterfinals

Serie A: Juve beat Sassuolo, are 2 points behind current leaders Inter

Copa del Rey: Sevilla reach quarterfinals

US Securities and Exchange Commission charges global software company SAP SE with bribery schemes in Azerbaijan

Astronomers detect unexplained signal coming from another galaxy

What is Disease X? The pathogen world leaders are discussing at Davos 2024

36,200 forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians apply for refugee status

How Kim Kardashian celebrates her daughter Chicago's 6th birthday (photos)

Michael Roth calls on EU to pay more attention to Azerbaijan leader's threats to Armenia

Giant arc and Big ring: Why do they conflict with standard model of cosmology, and what will studying them reveal?

The WHO reported a decrease in tobacco consumption in the world since 2000

Konstantin Kosachev: Current Armenia leadership is taking country as far away from Russia as possible

More than half of cryptocurrencies issued in 10 years have been identified as fraudulent or unclaimed

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi expresses support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project

Armenia legislature speaker to UAE delegation head: Bilateral trade potential not exhausted

Armenia First President meets with Iran ambassador

Sargis Khandanyan: Armenia-UAE relations are dynamically developing

Nicole Kidman admits she is still insecure about her height

Analyst: On the ground it’s only Iran that restrains Azerbaijan desire to occupy Armenia’s Syunik Province

Armenia President attends World Economic Forum opening ceremony in Davos

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Well-known journalist arrested in Azerbaijan had made a pro-Armenian post

Why is Apple officially reducing prices of iPhone 15 in China?

Is your car making you sterile? The surprising link between seats and sperm count

Strengthening the level of trust within Eurasian Economic Union is fundamentally important to Armenia, PM says

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian calls on Israel authorities to protect Jerusalem Armenians from violence

Armenia parliament passes bill in connection military service evaders

EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ in case of any violation of Armenia territorial integrity

Emmys 2024: Celebrity looks on the red carpet

3 UAVs aimed at US military base in Erbil shot down in Iraqi Kurdistan

For the first time, Apple overtakes Samsung to lead global smartphone market

Armenia ruling power legislator: We hear signals of support from Western partners

Gagik Melkonyan: Batch of Russian weapons already in Armenia

Papoyan: No clause in November 9, 2020 statement that Russians shall come, monitor something in Armenia territory

Roma sack Mourinho

Gevorg Papoyan: Armenia speaks with Azerbaijan both directly and through mediators

Armenia ruling power lawmaker: Simultaneous withdrawal implies both sides withdrawing from their current positions

Humanoid robot Tesla Optimus folds T-shirt on table: Its capabilities expand (video)

Armenia ruling force MP: Peace treaty with Azerbaijan should be signed on basis of maps

Armenia premier: New nuclear plant construction is megaproject

Emmys 2024: Winners list

Armenia parliament speaker: I have never been to Rwanda

Nephew to Khachatryan: US will continue assisting in Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee capacity development

Users complain about YouTube slowing down: Why is this happening and what to do?

Newspaper: What will Armenia membership in BRICS bring?

France Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian population’s right to return to Karabakh

Neurologists discovered unexpected healing properties of coffee

FIFA The Best: Lionel Messi named 2023 Player of the Year

FIFA The Best: Guilherme Madruga wins Puskas Award for 2023 Goal of the Year

Israel announces end of intense military operations in northern Gaza

FIFA The Best: Ederson named 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year

FIFA-FIFPro: 2023 Team of the Year announced

FIFA The Best: Pep Guardiola named 2023 Coach of the Year

Engineers suggest installing laser reflectors on the Moon: What are they for?

After 14 years, new video game in Prince of Persia series has brought delight to critics

New antibiotic works against deadly bacteria, researchers say

New WhatsApp design: Insider leaks first image (photo)

Armenia PM receives US State Department Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption

Madison Marsh, 22, becomes first serving US soldier ever to be crowned Miss America

Armenia MFA: Pogroms against Armenians in Baku became culmination of ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan SSR

Just 735 out of 120,000 Karabakh refugees apply for Armenia citizenship

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Bladder tumors reduced by 90% using nanorobots

Armenia parliament speaker: What Azerbaijan leader does, he does as ‘mirror’

362 people die in Armenia road accidents in 2023

Peregrine spacecraft cannot land on Moon and returns to Earth. It will burn up in its atmosphere

24 people injured after explosion, fire in Azerbaijan capital Baku