Ruling force MP: Russia attempts to keep ‘corridor’ notion on agenda through Armenia opposition

We can clearly record that Russia has not fulfilled the obligations assumed by the statement of November 9, 2020. Rustam Bakoyan, an MP of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Bakoyan stated that the Russian peacekeepers Nagorno-Karabakh did not protect the rights or safety of the Armenians there, as a result of which more than 100,000 people were forcibly displaced to Armenia. In his opinion, the same applies to Azerbaijan, which is why neither Russia nor Azerbaijan have fulfilled the points in the statement of November 9, 2020.

"If there is talk about the engagement of Russian border guards in unblocking the [regional] roads, including the roads leading from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, then that monitoring should be carried out within the framework of our [i.e. Armenia] sovereignty. If a light regimen shall work on this road, then this logic should work on the principle of reciprocity," Bakoyan said.

He emphasized that if earlier it was possible to talk about Russia's participation in this matter, now Russia has no right to talk about it. And the MP called the talks with Azerbaijan about the corridor “ridiculous” because no document talks about a corridor except for the statement of November 9, 2020 where the Lachin corridor regulations are set out.

The ruling force lawmaker assured that Armenia has always clearly expressed its position regarding point 9 of the aforesaid statement.

Bakoyan expressed confidence that two of the three signatories of this statement are interested parties, but urged not to separate Russia and Azerbaijan in this matter, as they are interested in "making it happen."

"There can be no question of corridors through the territory of Armenia. The development of this notion in Armenia is directly related to Russia. I believe that they are trying to keep this notion on the political agenda of Armenia through the [latter’s] opposition. I believe that our allies respect our sovereignty, so they should avoid such logic," the ruling power legislator concluded.