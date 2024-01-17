News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Ruling force MP: Russia attempts to keep ‘corridor’ notion on agenda through Armenia opposition
Ruling force MP: Russia attempts to keep ‘corridor’ notion on agenda through Armenia opposition
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We can clearly record that Russia has not fulfilled the obligations assumed by the statement of November 9, 2020. Rustam Bakoyan, an MP of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Bakoyan stated that the Russian peacekeepers Nagorno-Karabakh did not protect the rights or safety of the Armenians there, as a result of which more than 100,000 people were forcibly displaced to Armenia. In his opinion, the same applies to Azerbaijan, which is why neither Russia nor Azerbaijan have fulfilled the points in the statement of November 9, 2020.

"If there is talk about the engagement of Russian border guards in unblocking the [regional] roads, including the roads leading from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, then that monitoring should be carried out within the framework of our [i.e. Armenia] sovereignty. If a light regimen shall work on this road, then this logic should work on the principle of reciprocity," Bakoyan said.

He emphasized that if earlier it was possible to talk about Russia's participation in this matter, now Russia has no right to talk about it. And the MP called the talks with Azerbaijan about the corridor “ridiculous” because no document talks about a corridor except for the statement of November 9, 2020 where the Lachin corridor regulations are set out.

The ruling force lawmaker assured that Armenia has always clearly expressed its position regarding point 9 of the aforesaid statement.

Bakoyan expressed confidence that two of the three signatories of this statement are interested parties, but urged not to separate Russia and Azerbaijan in this matter, as they are interested in "making it happen."

"There can be no question of corridors through the territory of Armenia. The development of this notion in Armenia is directly related to Russia. I believe that they are trying to keep this notion on the political agenda of Armenia through the [latter’s] opposition. I believe that our allies respect our sovereignty, so they should avoid such logic," the ruling power legislator concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition lawmaker: ‘Peace treaty’ will not guarantee that Azerbaijan will not start war
As a result, Armenia can be forced to sign a document about nothing—from the point of view of the interests of Armenia itself…
 Armenia opposition MP to PM: What countermeasure do you propose if Azerbaijan starts war tomorrow
In response, Pashinyan reiterated that the important factor for Armenia should be the international legal legitimacy related to its territorial integrity and sovereignty…
 Analyst: Global centers know about Azerbaijan's plans to resort to military action against Armenia
They mean the Syunik Province of Armenia…
 France Senate to discuss today draft on passing Armenia territorial integrity resolution
This resolution condemns Azerbaijan's military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for preventing any future aggression against Armenia and attempts to violate its territorial integrity…
 Georgia on Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project: Ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability
“We acknowledge the strategic significance of the Caucasus as a vital region for communications and its growing importance in connectivity,” noted the Georgian embassy in Armenia… 
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia carries out 1,500th patrol
It is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground…s
Most
Read Viewed
Photos