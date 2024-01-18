Russia MFA: Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia in Russia

Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of the Russian Federation, but Yerevan's position remains unclear, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference Thursday.
"Our Western partners want a peace treaty—between Azerbaijan and Armenia—to be signed only on their territory; this is a fact. It is also a fact that Azerbaijan is ready to sign it on the territory of Russia where, in fact, efforts to build a whole system of cooperation to end the conflict and resolve all issues have started. I don't know to what extent Yerevan is ready for this, although relevant signals were sent to the capital of Armenia a long time ago," Lavrov said.