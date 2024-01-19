News
Friday
January 19
News
January 1990 pogroms of Armenians in Azerbaijan capital Baku are remembered (PHOTOS)
January 1990 pogroms of Armenians in Azerbaijan capital Baku are remembered (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Mass pogroms of Armenians, organized and sponsored by the Azerbaijani authorities, took place in Azerbaijani capital of Baku on January 13-19, 1990. Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook Friday.

"Today, we pay tribute to the memory of our innocent victims, with the aspiration that no one will ever be able to encroach on our people again. And the main guarantee of what I said is the strengthening of our state-motherland," Hovhannisyan added.
Հայերեն and Русский
