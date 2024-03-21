Armed robbery in Yerevan, victim is US citizen

An armed robbery took place in Yerevan Thursday, shamshyan.com reports.
Around 11:15am, the criminal investigation department of the Yerevan Police and a police precinct received information that there was a person with a head injury on a street.
The emergency medics on duty arrived at the scene and provided first aid to this injured person, who, however, did not wish to be taken to the hospital.
The patrol police found a gun at the scene.
The injured person is a US citizen.
The attacker had stolen money from this person.