Sunday
March 24
Armenia PM attending first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


The first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also attending, has started in Brussels, the capital of Belgium

The event is co-chaired by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, and with the participation of numerous world leaders.

Before the meeting, however, the photos of the summit guests were taken.

FMs Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan are representing Azerbaijan and Turkey, respectively, in this event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
