Sunday
March 24
Sunday
March 24
Karasin: Yerevan cannot find anyone more pro-Armenian than Russia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin noted that the West is trying to tear Armenia away from Russia by setting local elites against Moscow. At the same time, the senator drew attention to the fact that in fact there are no countries in the world apart from Russia that are ready to take Armenian interests into account.

"Yerevan cannot find anyone more pro-Armenian than Russia. There are many reasons for this - from history and blood ties to regional security priorities. It is time to think seriously," he said.
