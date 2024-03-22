News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’
Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed the officials of his ministry to seriously reprimand the deputy chief of mission of Turkey and convey a clear message to Ankara.

The reason for the call was Thursday's statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his threats to "send Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Allah [i.e. God]."

"You, who support the baby-burners, murderers, rapists and mutilators of Hamas, are the last one who can speak about God. There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends from Hamas. Shut up and be ashamed!" the Israeli FM wrote on X, former Twitter, addressing the Turkish president.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a rally in Kayseri on Thursday, had said: “We will send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, to make him miserable.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel
As part of his Middle East tour…
 EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor
A very important meeting was held today in Cyprus with the participation of representatives of 36 states...
 The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is approaching 32,000.
At least 74,188 others injured...
 Saudi Arabia to earmark $40M to UN agency to help Gaza residents
Through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre...
 Italy opposed the invasion of Rafah by Israeli troops
She added that opening new land routes and a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave is a priority...
 Netanyahu: I made it clear to Biden that we are determined to enter Rafah
We have a disagreement with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos