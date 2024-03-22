Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed the officials of his ministry to seriously reprimand the deputy chief of mission of Turkey and convey a clear message to Ankara.

The reason for the call was Thursday's statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his threats to "send Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Allah [i.e. God]."

"You, who support the baby-burners, murderers, rapists and mutilators of Hamas, are the last one who can speak about God. There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends from Hamas. Shut up and be ashamed!" the Israeli FM wrote on X, former Twitter, addressing the Turkish president.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a rally in Kayseri on Thursday, had said: “We will send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, to make him miserable.”