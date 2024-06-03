Archbishop Galstanyan demands that Armenia Investigative Committee chair come down to talk to people

The purpose of our being here is but one: to present our protest in connection with the events that have taken place throughout this period. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, announced this in front of the building of the Investigative Committee Armenia Monday morning
"First of all, we want to know if the Investigative Committee acts only against citizens, or if it took actions also against the police violence that was carried out during this period. (…). We demand that Mr. [Argishti] Kyaramyan [i.e. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia] or another [Committee] representative come down and talk to the people," Archbishop Galstanyan said.
Also, he called not to carry out any provocation, not to take any unnecessary steps.
The protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.