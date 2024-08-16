Ambassador: Russia sincerely values friendship with Armenia

Russia sincerely values its friendship with Armenia. Our fraternal peoples are linked by centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties and spiritual closeness. And this fact cannot be canceled by any attempt to rewrite history. Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said this at the event held on the occasion of the 197th anniversary of the Battle of Oshakan.

"Despite the fact that the paragraph dedicated to the Battle of Oshakan was removed from the new History of Armenia textbook for the 8th grade, we will always remember and honor the heroes. And today's event is an eloquent testimony that they will always remain in the hearts of our people," assured Kopyrkin.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that despite the multiple numerical superiority of the Persian army, the Russian-Armenian detachment won the Battle of Oshakan and proved that those united for one purpose are a powerful force and can survive and win in any circumstances.

"I am convinced that centuries will pass, but the undying glory of the valiant defenders of the Armenian land will forever remain in the memory of our people as a vivid example of courage and heroism," concluded the Russian ambassador to Armenia.