Russia ready to assist signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Putin says
Russia ready to assist signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Putin says
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia is ready to assist the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and to participate in the resolution of the crisis to the extent required by the parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, reports RIA Novosti.

"If we [i.e. Russia] can do something so that a peace agreement is signed, the work reaches the border delimitation, demarcation, de-blockade... in the logistics and economy of the relevant directions, we would be happy," Putin said during the talks—in a narrow format—with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

He added that Russia is also facing crises, "first of all, of course, in the direction of Ukraine." But Russia's historical engagement in the situation in the South Caucasus, including in the last few years, dictates the need for it to participate in these events "to the extent required by the parties."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
