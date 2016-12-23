Transparency International: 34.5% are satisfied with Armenia PM actions

YEREVAN. – As a result of an online survey, 34.5 percent of the people in Armenia rated Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s actions as satisfactory, whereas 29.4 percent—as poor.
Executive director of Transparency International Anti-corruption Center (TIAC) office in Armenia, Sona Ayvazyan, noted the abovementioned at Friday’s TIAC discussion devoted to the new Armenian PM’s first 100 days in this capacity.
She added that 653 Internet users participated in this survey.
In Ayvazyan’s words, 31 percent of the respondents gave a satisfactory assessment to the measures that Karapetyan has taken to increase the efficiency of public spending. Another 33.8 percent, however, said these measures were poor, 16.7 percent are satisfied, and 6.9 percent rate them as excellent, whereas 12.4 percent qualified these measures as a very poor job.
Separately, 30.6 percent of these online respondents gave a poor assessment to the steps that the Premier has taken to improve the business climate in Armenia; but another 28 percent considered steps to be satisfactory.