News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.14
EUR
504.08
RUB
7.91
Show news feed
Savchenko compares current authorities in Ukraine with previous
21:57, 24.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The MP of Verkhovna Rada Nadezhda Savchenko has compared current authorities in Ukraine with the previous ones, reports 112 Ukraine.

"Now, the powers of the incumbent president have been increased. But, if the people felt, that the current government was more criminal than the previous one, was it necessary to strengthen the president's position, " said Savchenko.

She also wondered, what could happen, if the people had backed the former president Viktor Yanukovych. " Could we tolerate another 2 years? What will happen, if we tolerate it now? "said Savchenko, adding that currently Ukraine has no state position.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news