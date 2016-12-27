News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
USD
482.68
EUR
504.11
RUB
7.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.68
EUR
504.11
RUB
7.94
Show news feed
Poland company: We can manufacture special clothing in Armenia, for rescuers in Iran
09:32, 27.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Lubawa Armenia company is ready to manufacture special clothing for rescuers in Iran.

Company director Jarosław Ruch told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Lubawa Armenia is a subsidiary of Poland-based Lubawa company, and under the joint control by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

“We want to offer uniforms for rescuers, especially for firefighters, to Iran,” said Ruch. “Moreover, it’s about the products that are manufactured in Armenia itself. It can be useful for both state-run institutions and private; for example, for the rescue departments of oil-extracting companies.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news