Poland company: We can manufacture special clothing in Armenia, for rescuers in Iran

YEREVAN. – Lubawa Armenia company is ready to manufacture special clothing for rescuers in Iran.
Company director Jarosław Ruch told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
Lubawa Armenia is a subsidiary of Poland-based Lubawa company, and under the joint control by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
“We want to offer uniforms for rescuers, especially for firefighters, to Iran,” said Ruch. “Moreover, it’s about the products that are manufactured in Armenia itself. It can be useful for both state-run institutions and private; for example, for the rescue departments of oil-extracting companies.”