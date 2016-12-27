News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.33
EUR
505.13
RUB
7.95
Show news feed
Diaspora Ministry “discovers” Armenian communities in Costa Rica, Nicaragua
12:35, 27.12.2016
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenian communities were discovered recently in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, with 400 and 380 Armenians, respectively. 

Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan, informed about the aforementioned at the year-end press conference on Tuesday.

In her words, there are 30 thousand Armenian organizations, 38 pan-Armenian organizations in 20 countries, and 1,004 Armenian schools in the world.

“Twenty-six more Armenian schools opened this year alone,” added Hakobyan. “We [i.e. Armenians] have 821 communities in the world, [and] with which we work. We have Armenian institutions and organizations in 112 countries.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news