Diaspora Ministry “discovers” Armenian communities in Costa Rica, Nicaragua

YEREVAN. – Armenian communities were discovered recently in Costa Rica and Nicaragua, with 400 and 380 Armenians, respectively.
Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan, informed about the aforementioned at the year-end press conference on Tuesday.
In her words, there are 30 thousand Armenian organizations, 38 pan-Armenian organizations in 20 countries, and 1,004 Armenian schools in the world.
“Twenty-six more Armenian schools opened this year alone,” added Hakobyan. “We [i.e. Armenians] have 821 communities in the world, [and] with which we work. We have Armenian institutions and organizations in 112 countries.”