Armenia nuclear plant modernization continues

YEREVAN. – The major works in the first phase of the modernization of Armenia’s nuclear power plant have been completed with success.
Armenian Nuclear Power Plant Deputy Director of Economic and Financial Affairs, Vardan Movsesyan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that the research phase is completed, and now, the assessment and calculation results are being summed up.
Furthermore, some works of the second phase are simultaneously carried out.
But the main part of the second phase will begin in 2017, after the next planned shutdown of the reactor of the nuclear plant.