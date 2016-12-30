Scotland waterfall starts flowing in reverse

Tourists of Scottish Isle of Skye witnessed an unusual natural phenomenon, reports Informing. Loch Pooltiel waterfall began flowing in reverse. The wind, which reached a speed of 35-40 meters per second, made the waterfall water flow upwards.
The video posted on YouTube collected hundreds of views. Isle of Skye itself is one of the most beautiful places in Scotland. It is also very enigmatic. Epic battles and gory wars, stories about mythical creatures, dinosaurs’ tracks make a good argument for visiting this unique island.