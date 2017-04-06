News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.8
EUR
517.09
RUB
8.59
Show news feed
European Parliament votes for visa-free regime for Ukraine
16:08, 06.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian citizens will be exempted from EU short-stay visa requirements, after Parliament endorsed an informal deal with the Council on Thursday, the European Parliament reported.

Under the new law, Ukrainians who hold a biometric passport will be able to enter the EU without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period, for tourism, to visit relatives or friends, or for business purposes, but not to work. The exemption applies to all EU countries, except Ireland and the UK, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

“Ukraine has achieved all the benchmarks, so the visa requirement should be lifted”, noted rapporteur for the proposal Mariya Gabriel (EPP, BG), adding that the visa waiver will be “another very strong message that Ukraine is a key partner for the European Union in the Eastern Partnership”.

The legislation, approved by 521 votes to 75 with 36 abstentions, still needs to be formally adopted by the Council of Ministers. It is likely to enter into force in June, 20 days after it is published in the EU Official Journal.

Before exempting Ukrainians from visa requirements, the EU strengthened the visa waiver suspension mechanism, to allow visas to be reintroduced more easily in exceptional cases.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-EU agreement to be signed in November
According to Radio Liberty, she stressed that the implementation of the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations regarding the parliamentary elections held on April 2...
 Council of Europe publishes basic principles of Brexit
The European Council has announced a draft of basic principles for negotiations with the UK over Brexit…
 Tusk: Negotiations over Brexit will be hard for EU and UK
The negotiations over Brexit will be hard for the EU and UK, sometimes even confrontational…
 FM, MEPs discuss Armenia-EU relations
Also, they exchanged views on the preparations for Sunday’s parliamentary election in the country…
 Armenia MFA on EU Delegation statement: Views of all sides should be considered
“The Armenian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are committed to holding elections in line with high international standards..."
 EU about Armenia elections: We are aware of allegations of voter intimidation, attempts to buy votes
We hope the ultimate result of the election will pave the way to a future of prosperity, peace, and progress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news