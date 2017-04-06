News
ՀայEngРусTür
Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline
18:00, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


Canadian Armenian filmmaker Atom Egoyan, American Armenian filmmaker Eric Nazarian, and Canadian Armenian actress and film producer Arsinée Khanjian are in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). 

On Wednesday, they visited the Artsakh army military positions that are located in the northern direction, the NKR Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the frontline, these world-renowned Diaspora Armenian cultural figures asked about the frequency of ceasefire violations, and got familiarized with the social and living conditions as well as the peculiarities of the military watch of the Artsakh soldiers.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
