Exclusive footage from Jesus's newly restored tomb
10:18, 07.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society


After the restoration of the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the Armenian News-NEWS.am video camera has filmed this renovated and fortified tomb on the spot.

In 2016, Christ’s tomb had begun to be restored with the efforts by the Armenian Apostolic as well as the Catholic and the Orthodox Churches.

And the tomb of Jesus was formally reopened on March 22 of the current year.

The restoration works were entrusted to the specialists from the National Technical University of Athens; but Armenian specialists also were collaborating.

