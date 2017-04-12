Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan spends billions of dollars to create arms visibility

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan imagines itself as a major arms exporter, and, behold, it is creating a space shuttle!
Armenian military analyst Arkadi Grigoryan stated the aforementioned commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Industry Yaver Jamalov’s statement regarding his country’s activities around the Zerbe drones, and toward manufacturing military equipment with high electromagnetic signals and missiles.
“Despite a decrease in the flow of petrodollars, Azerbaijan continues to spend billions [of US dollars], but it has not achieved significant results in the projects of arms creation,” noted Grigoryan. “Everything [Azerbaijan possesses as military arms and equipment] is foreign made, as in the past.”