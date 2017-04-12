News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan spends billions of dollars to create arms visibility
10:55, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan imagines itself as a major arms exporter, and, behold, it is creating a space shuttle!

Armenian military analyst Arkadi Grigoryan stated the aforementioned commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Industry Yaver Jamalov’s statement regarding his country’s activities around the Zerbe drones, and toward manufacturing military equipment with high electromagnetic signals and missiles.  

“Despite a decrease in the flow of petrodollars, Azerbaijan continues to spend billions [of US dollars], but it has not achieved significant results in the projects of arms creation,” noted Grigoryan. “Everything [Azerbaijan possesses as military arms and equipment] is foreign made, as in the past.”

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news