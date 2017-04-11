News
NGO: Armenia to host regional exhibition of Chinese agricultural equipment
17:09, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A regional exhibition of Chinese agricultural machinery will open in fall in Armenia, said chairman Hrach Berberyan of the “Agrarian-Peasant Union of Armenia” NGO, at a press conference on Tuesday.

In his words, high-quality agricultural machinery will be exhibited at this event, and guests will be invited from all over the region.

“Our villagers [in Armenia] have a lack of good and affordable [agricultural] equipment,” added Berberyan. “It’s necessary to seek and find opportunities that the villagers have it.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
