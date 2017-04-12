Ucom subscribers to call Russia without additional codes from monthly inclusions of minutes

YEREVAN. – From today the subscribers of U!1500, U!2000 and U!3000 Prepay tariff plans as well as the subscribers of “Universal” Postpay tariff plans will use their monthly inclusions of minutes to call MegaFon network in Russian Federation.
Upon the consumption of monthly inclusions the subscribers of U!1500, U!2000 and U!3000 Prepay tariff plans will call MegaFon network at the rate of an off-net call, i.e. 15 AMD/minute, while the subscribers of “Universal” Postpay tariff plans will call at the best rate in the market – 12 AMD/minute only. The rate of 15 AMD/minute is also applicable to U! 1000 tariff plan subscribers.
The subscribers just need to dial the phone number of the MegaFon Russia network they wish to connect to, without any additional codes.
Let us remind, that all Ucom subscribers are free to call other networks in Russia at the rate of 30 AMD/minute, by dialing 0099 special code (e.g.: 0099 7 495 1234567).