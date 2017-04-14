News
Former Armenian army chief appointed CSTO secretary general
15:27, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Former chief of the Armenian Armed Forces Yuri Khahcaturov has been appointed Secretary General of CSTO.

He will take the office starting from May 2, acting chief of the organization Valeriy Smerikov told reporters after the CSTO informal summit.

According to him, during the informal summit the presidents of the CSTO countries considered “the issues of the military-political and military-strategic situation in the area of CSTO responsibility and adopted a number of additional instructions to counter security threats”.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
