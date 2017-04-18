News
InTourExpo – 2017 to be held in Armenia on April 21-23
17:47, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - The exhibition InTourExpo – 2017 will be held in Armenia for the fourth time from April 21 to 23, founding director of EXPO GROUP LLC, Vahagn Mirijanyan, told journalists Tuesday.

In his words, although the exhibition is not of an international scale, it will be held on an international level. “We notice positive dynamics year after year. This year Russia will be the important partner of InTourExpo – 2017. We will also have participants from Iran, Georgia and Egypt. Local companies will take part in the exhibition as well,” Mirijanyan said. 

