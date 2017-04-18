Fillon: I will honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims

In case of getting elected, I will honor the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 24 like my predecessors did, French presidential candidate François Fillon said in an interview with Nouvelles d'Arménie.

He also noted that it is important not to forget about what caused Armenians to disappear form the territory of Asia Minor during the Ottoman Empire period. In Fillon’s words, the French Armenians want to mark this day on the official calendar of the country “so that this day is among other days, when we honor the memory of the victims of Algerian war and other conflicts. The wish of French Armenians is lawful.”