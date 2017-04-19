US to review lifting of sanctions against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered an inter-agency review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran under a nuclear deal was in the United States' national security interests, Reuters reported quoting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"The U.S. Department of State certified to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan today that Iran is compliant through April 18 with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Tillerson said in a statement.
"President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States," Tillerson added.
Nevertheless, the Secretary of State noted that Iran remained compliant with its commitments under the deal to rein in its nuclear program but there were concerns about its role as a state sponsor of terrorism.