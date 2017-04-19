Armenian who returned from Azerbaijan captivity gets 9-year sentence for killing teenage girl

Arsen Khojoyan has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the murder of a teenage girl last summer, in Tavush Province of Armenia.

Khojoyan’s mother, Mrs. Svetlana, informed about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Arsen said nothing in court,” she added. “He refused to testify.”

The trial into this murder case had begun just a month ago.

In his final words at court, Khojoyan apologized to the injured party, and noted that he regretted what had occurred.

The injured party, in turn, told the court that it had no claims from the defendant, and asked the court to hand down a light sentence.

And Khojoyan’s attorney, Anna Mezhlumyan, told us that her client did not wish to file an appeal.

According to the indictment, during an argument—on June 24, 2016 at around 8pm on the Berd-Verin Karmiraghbyur motorway—and because of the use of profanity against his mother, Verin Karmiraghbyur village resident Arsen Khojoyan had stabbed several times underage resident Astghik of the same village in Tavush Province, in the neck and abdomen. The17-year-old girl had died as a result.

Criminal charges were brought against Khojoyan, and on a count of murder.

He was placed under arrest.

To note, Arsen Khojoyan was captured by Azerbaijan on March 7, 2014, and released on April 10 of the same year. Ever since returning from captivity, however, he was complaining of physical and mental problems.