Wednesday
April 19
Mongolia launches its first satellite
19:10, 19.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Mongolia for the first time in the history launched a satellite, called Mongol Sat-1, reports TASS, referring to Reuters.

It is reported that the launch of the satellite was carried out with the participation of the Chinese satellite operator Asia Broadcast Satellite. It is expected that the device will provide the work of broadcasting, satellite communications and the Internet and will promote the development of communications in Mongolia. There is no information about the cost of the satellite and the place of its launch.

"The project to launch the satellite was initiated 10 years ago," said the  chairman of the Great State Khural Miyegombyn Enkhbold. "This is a historic success and we are proud that Mongolia is sending its first satellite into space," said .

