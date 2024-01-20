News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 20
USD
405.42
EUR
441.1
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.42
EUR
441.1
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
Iran launches its self-produced satellite into orbit
Iran launches its self-produced satellite into orbit
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran on Saturday launched a self-made satellite Soraya into low-Earth orbit, Tasnim reported.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Air and Space Force successfully put Soraya into orbit 750 kilometers above the Earth in 11 minutes.

The research satellite, manufactured by the Iranian Space Agency, was launched using a Qaem-100 rocket.

"Qaem-100" is a three-stage solid fuel launch satellite developed by the IRGC Aerospace Forces.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Issa Zarepour said the satellite weighs about 50 kilograms.

The IRGC launched Iran's first military satellite NoorI in April 2020 and Noor-II in March 2022.

They were put into orbit by a Qassed launch vehicle designed and manufactured by Iran's IRGC Aerospace Forces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian-made satellite to be launched into space on Friday
The flight of Hayasat-1 has been delayed for two days…
 Continental Europe’s first orbital spaceport opens in Norway
The Spaceport will allow Norway…
 James Webb telescope manages to measure exoplanet temperature
Scientists hope that these next-generation observations can provide more information about the properties of the atmospheres of other exoplanets in the universe…
 Israel and Azerbaijan pen ‘historic’ space agreement
The agreement was signed at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which was held in Baku this ...
 Parliament vice-speaker: Armenia pays great attention to science, newest technologies’ development
Hakob Arshakyan delivered an address at the Fifth Yakov Zeldovich International Conference…
 Armenia official: Satellite images can be useful to us in military sector as well
Robert Khachatryan spoke about the process of launching Armenia’s first satellite…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos