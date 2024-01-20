Iran launches its self-produced satellite into orbit

Iran on Saturday launched a self-made satellite Soraya into low-Earth orbit, Tasnim reported.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Air and Space Force successfully put Soraya into orbit 750 kilometers above the Earth in 11 minutes.
The research satellite, manufactured by the Iranian Space Agency, was launched using a Qaem-100 rocket.
"Qaem-100" is a three-stage solid fuel launch satellite developed by the IRGC Aerospace Forces.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Issa Zarepour said the satellite weighs about 50 kilograms.
The IRGC launched Iran's first military satellite NoorI in April 2020 and Noor-II in March 2022.
They were put into orbit by a Qassed launch vehicle designed and manufactured by Iran's IRGC Aerospace Forces.