Expert: Good Russian-Turkish relations positively impact Armenia

YEREVAN. - Good Russian-Turkish relations have positive impact on Armenia, ambassador and expert Arman Navasardyan told journalists Wednesday.
In his words, the results of the constitutional referendum of Turkey showed that the difference in the number of supporters and opponents of Turkish constitutional reforms is not great.
“This means that difficulties are expected in the internal life of Turkey in the near future. The events taking place inside the country show that the analyses on the possible dissolution of the Turkish state are not that utopian,” Navasardyan noted.
According to the expert, after the referendum Turkey will conduct harsher policy in respect of the Syrian issue. “One of the main aspirations of Erdoğan is the revival of the Ottoman Empire, first of all at the expense of Syrian territory. [But] Here it has contentions with Russia,” Navasardyan said, stressing that the only man suppressing Erdoğan is Russian President Vladimir Putin.