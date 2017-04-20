News
Trump to meet with Abbas
09:27, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump will host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In his words, Abbas will visit Washington D.C. on May 3, and meet with Trump to discuss the avenues for ensuring peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

“They will use the visit to reaffirm the commitment of both the United States and Palestinian leadership to pursuing and ultimately concluding a conflict-ending settlement between the Palestinians and Israel,” said the White House press secretary.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
