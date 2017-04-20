News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
CIA launches manhunt for Wikileaks
13:31, 20.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The CIA and the FBI are currently in the midst of an intense manhunt for a mole inside the spy agency who is believed to have leaked sensitive documents to WikiLeaks, CBS News reported.

As the newspaper noted, the joint investigation is focusing on either a CIA employee or contractor who had access to thousands of top-secret documents about its methods of hacking into smartphones, smart televisions, and computers.

The sources of the CBS News said that the investigation is currently focusing on the names of hundreds of individuals who may have had access to the materials, published in March by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news