CIA launches manhunt for Wikileaks

The CIA and the FBI are currently in the midst of an intense manhunt for a mole inside the spy agency who is believed to have leaked sensitive documents to WikiLeaks, CBS News reported.
As the newspaper noted, the joint investigation is focusing on either a CIA employee or contractor who had access to thousands of top-secret documents about its methods of hacking into smartphones, smart televisions, and computers.
The sources of the CBS News said that the investigation is currently focusing on the names of hundreds of individuals who may have had access to the materials, published in March by the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks.