Newspaper: Armenia government wants to sell National Academy of Sciences building
10:27, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Chorrord Ishkhanutyun (Fourth Power) newspaper has learned that the government of Armenia is in an active search, and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is seeking buyers to privatize several state-owned buildings, including the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Presidium Building, reported the newspaper.

“[But] a [respective] legal procedure has not started yet in connection with the NAS building; there are no corresponding draft decisions. [But] even all this has not yet become the subject of wide discussion for just one reason: there is no buyer yet. And when he emerges, the documentation issues also will be resolved in a few days.

“The objective of all this is but one: to bring as much money to the [state] budget [of Armenia], since it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill the state treasury [solely] on the account of economy,” wrote Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
