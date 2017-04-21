Armenia forms May heroic battles’ centennial events’ organizing committee

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday signed a decree on setting up a state committee that will organize the events to be held on the centennial of the Republic of Armenia and of the heroic battles that were fought in the month of May.
The Prime Minister will be the chairman of this committee, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The committee has been instructed to prepare a respective program of events within two months, and to submit it for presidential approval.