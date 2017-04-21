News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Armenia forms May heroic battles’ centennial events’ organizing committee
14:04, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday signed a decree on setting up a state committee that will organize the events to be held on the centennial of the Republic of Armenia and of the heroic battles that were fought in the month of May.

The Prime Minister will be the chairman of this committee, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The committee has been instructed to prepare a respective program of events within two months, and to submit it for presidential approval.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news